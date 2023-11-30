News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Katrina-Vicky's Movie Date Night

Katrina-Vicky's Movie Date Night

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 30, 2023 15:52 IST
Meghna Gulzar screened her new film Sam Bahadur for friends and colleagues in the film industry in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif cheers for husband Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky plays India's most famous military hero, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Meghna feels there's no doubt that he will deliver.

 

Vicky's proud parents Veena and Sham Kaushal, and brother Sunny.

 

Sanya Malhotra plays Silloo Manekshaw, the field marshal's wife.

Will this film rank among her best?

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh joins the many actors who have played Indira Gandhi.

 

Ananya Panday.

 

Meghna Gulzar = tells the story of our 'tallest hero' in her new film.

 

Nimrat Kaur, whose army officer father made the supreme sacrifice in Kashmir in the 1990s.

 

Richa Chadha.

 

Radhika Madan.

 

Aahana Kumra.

 

Vidya Balan.

 

Rekha is in the mood for a movie.

 

Sharvari.

 

Shehnaaz Gill.

 

Pragya Yadav and Abhishek Kapoor.

 

Abhishek Bachchan with nephew Agastya Nanda.

 

Arjun Kapoor.

 

Karan Johar.

 

Aditya Roy Kapur.

 

Sidharth Malhotra.

 

Javed Akhtar.

 

Soni Razdan and Anu Ranjan.

 

Alvira and Atul Agnihotri.

 

Kunal Kemmu and Angad Bedi.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
