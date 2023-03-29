When Katrina Took A Taxi

Farhan tells us why he's lucky... Shalini is smiling for a reason...Soha-Kunal-Inaaya play in the snow...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif 'brings home' the New York-based Behno handbag in a taxi!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff gives us a peek from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

'Every once in a while I stop and think about how lucky we film-makers are .. to think up a story and then connect with like minded dreamers to bring that story to life .. to get to share what once lived just in the mind with the world and hopefully .. hopefully.. elicit the intended emotional response,' says Farhan Akhtar.

'There's no other place I'd rather be. Behind a camera or in front of a camera. Doesn't matter. As long as it's telling stories. See you at the movies.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

What makes Shalini Pandey smile? She tells us: '2M Family Thank you for making me smile. Thank you for being so so lovely. Love you guys so so much!!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu take daughter Inaaya to a theme park to play with snow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Roy/Instagram

Rohit Roy takes wife Manasi Joshi to Udaipur by the luxury tourist train Maharaja Express, and posts, 'In the journey of life, when your partner is right, the destination does not matter.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ronit Roy/Instagram

Meanwhile, his brother Ronit Roy is visiting Scotland: 'Badi thand hai Scotland main!!!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta takes a selfie.