When Katrina Took A Taxi

Farhan tells us why he's lucky... Shalini is smiling for a reason...Soha-Kunal-Inaaya play in the snow...
Katrina Kaif 'brings home' the New York-based Behno handbag in a taxi!
Tiger Shroff gives us a peek from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
'Every once in a while I stop and think about how lucky we film-makers are .. to think up a story and then connect with like minded dreamers to bring that story to life .. to get to share what once lived just in the mind with the world and hopefully .. hopefully.. elicit the intended emotional response,' says Farhan Akhtar.
'There's no other place I'd rather be. Behind a camera or in front of a camera. Doesn't matter. As long as it's telling stories. See you at the movies.'
What makes Shalini Pandey smile? She tells us: '2M Family Thank you for making me smile. Thank you for being so so lovely. Love you guys so so much!!!'
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu take daughter Inaaya to a theme park to play with snow.
Rohit Roy takes wife Manasi Joshi to Udaipur by the luxury tourist train Maharaja Express, and posts, 'In the journey of life, when your partner is right, the destination does not matter.'
Meanwhile, his brother Ronit Roy is visiting Scotland: 'Badi thand hai Scotland main!!!!'
Sayani Gupta takes a selfie.