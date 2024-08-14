When Akshay Sunk His Teeth In...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fardeen F Khan/Instagram

Fardeen Khan takes the world behind the scenes of his first theatrical release in 14 years, Khel Khel Mein, which is an ensemble film with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fardeen F Khan/Instagram

'The first reading. The script is the star , the director our compass and as each actor takes their turn reading bringing characters to life for the very first time,' Fardeen writes.

'It's like meeting new friends -- some you instantly connect with, others take a little longer to understand.

'But by the end of that first read, there's a buzz in the air, a collective realization that something special is about to unfold.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fardeen F Khan/Instagram

'The transition from table to set is like stepping into a new world -- a world where anything is possible,' he adds.

'Every scene is a new adventure, and every take a chance to discover something new about the character, the story, and even yourself.

'The camaraderie among us grew stronger with each passing day, making the set feel less like a workplace and more like a playground.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fardeen F Khan/Instagram

'Finally after months of hard work, it's time to share our creation with the world,' he writes.

'It's the moment you see how your work has touched people, how your characters have might have found a place in peoples hearts.

'There's pride, excitement, and sometimes a bit of nostalgia as you realize that this incredible journey is nearing its end.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fardeen F Khan/Instagram

'But the best part? It's not really over -- because now, the audience becomes a part of the story and we carry their love in our hearts and we can't wait for you to experience what we've all been a part of.'

'Seen you at the cinemas on the 15th of August. The Game is on,' he writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fardeen F Khan/Instagram

Khel Khel Mein is a remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fardeen F Khan/Instagram

Khel Khel Mein's success will be a perfect birthday present for Vaani Kapoor when her big day arrives on August 23.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fardeen F Khan/Instagram

Khel Khel Mein has been directed by Mudassar Aziz, who had directed Fardeen's last theatrical release 14 years ago, Dulha Mil Gaya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fardeen F Khan/Instagram

Khel Khel Mein releases along with the horror comedy Stree 2 and actioner Vedaa on Independence Day.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com