When Aamir makes a film...

Last updated on: January 22, 2019 15:43 IST

'Rubaru Roshni is a soul-stirring cinematic experience.'

Rubaru Roshni, directed by Svati Chakrvarty, is a short documentary, produced by Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao.

It releases on Star Plus on January 26 at 11 am, and Aamir hosted a special screening on Monday night.

Karan Johar, who watched Rubaru Roshni, tweeted '#RubaruRoshni is a film which will change your life!! @aamir_khan #swati #KiranRao !!! Please watch it on the 26th of January on @StarPlus and the entire network'.

'Swati Aamir and Kiran deserve a huge kudos for telling such heartfelt true stories!!! Massively heartfelt so superbly strong and solid! Please do watch it on the 26th of January on @StarPlus and the entire network! It's incredible!!!!!' Karun exclaimed.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan.

Rubaru Roshni Director Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal.

Junaid Khan, Aamir's son.

Ira Khan, Aamir's daughter.

Jacqueline Fernandez.

Yami Gautam.

Sunny Leone.

Praising the film, Parineeti Chopra posted: 'Was blown awayy by #RubaruRoshni today!! Wow wow wow. What an honour watching the stories of these incredible people. Hats off to @aamir_khan, Kiran Rao and Swati for making this film! Guys go watch it on the 26th of Jan'.

Hina Khan wrote: '#RubaruRoshni Don't miss this film guys 26th jan 11am @StarPlus . Thank you so much @aamir_khan for having me So much to learn from you'.

'Life may appear to us as if it 's a mere journey from point A to point B. In this journey sometimes we face unrelenting hurdles, heart sinking tragedies and the very common human urge to avenge their loss. But light can only be found if we eliminate the darkness within ourselves first. I felt exactly numb, awakened and elevated after watching #RubaruRoshni U can't miss the experience, u should not!' Hina added.

Vaani Kapoor tweeted: 'More Inspiring, heartfelt and emotional. #RubaruRoshni is a soul-stirring cinematic experience. Thank you @aamir_khan and #KiranRao for making this amazing film based on true stories. Do watch it on 26th January 11am on @StarPlus guys!!'.

Sanya Malhotra.

Radhika Madan.

Taapsee Pannu.

Swara Bhasker.

Jasmin Bhasin.

Tusshar Kapoor also tweeted: '#RubaruRoshni is the finest film in a long time and the most compelling narrative that keeps you hooked the entire time! Human conflict and emotions, portrayed with an honesty that can transform hearts & minds! #StarPlus #26January #11am @aamir_khan #kiranrao @content_rules'.

Abhinav Deo.

Deven Bhojani.

Ritwik Sahore with a friend.

Neelam with husband Ronit Roy who tweeted: 'For me, #RubaruRoshni directed by @content_rules (Svati) and produced by @aamir_khan and #KiranRao is a profoundly thought provoking and life altering film. A must watch. Premieres on @StarPlus on the 26th Jan, 11am'.

Soham Shah.

Divya Khosla Kumar.

Mridula Tripathi and husband Pankaj Tripathi.

Aanand L Rai.

Vivek Dahiya.

Kabir Khan.

Shaina NC, designer and politician.

Sooraj Barjatya.

Shazia and husband Avinash Gowarikar.

Ramesh Taurani, who tweeted: 'Just watched #RubaruRoshni #aamirkhanfilmsproduction When @aamir_khan contributes to cinema you know it will always be impactful. Watch this wonderful film on the 26th January on @StarPlus - it has a very important learning for all of us as human beings'.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar