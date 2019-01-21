Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's dreamy Amsterdam holiday

January 21, 2019 20:47 IST

Looking for a romantic gateway? Book your Amsterdam tickets already!

Samantha Akkineni and her hubby Naga Chaitanya are bitten by the travel bug.

A look at Sam's Instagram profile and you will see the couple exploring new places and making lovely memories in their free time.

After zooming off to Ibiza and Croatia on their first anniversary in October, the lovebirds jetted off to Amsterdam to ring in the New Year.

Perfect postcard picture!

And we totally dig Samantha's winter look!

Sam admires Dutch art and its history at the famous Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

Awwww...these two are giving us major #couplegoals!

Candid or a pose. What do you think?

Sam captions this picture: 'Strolling into the new year .. 2019 Great expectations #aboutlastnight.'

You know you've had a great trip with friends if you're having a ROWL in the middle of the night.

That million dollar smile is infectious, no?

Piping hot coffee and avocados on toast is all you need to make yourself feel good.

The picturesque Dam square in Amsterdam.

Checking out street art at the Moco Museum.

Sam captions this, '#heinekenmuseum...For someone who hates beer I sure seem interested.'

Here's looking forward to the next vacay pictures!

Photographs: Kind courtesy, Samantha Akkineni/Instagram