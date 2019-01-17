What's Shriya doing with the Sphinx?

January 17, 2019 20:56 IST

Get ready to explore the land of the mummies!

After celebrating New Year in Barcelona, Shriya Saran zoomed off to Egypt with her photographer hubby Andrei Koscheev for a quick holiday.

From visiting the Great Pyramid of Giza to enjoying cruise rides in dipping temperatures, Shriya did it all and thoroughly enjoyed it too.

Playing tourist at the Sphinx.

Shriya posted this picture and wrote, '23 degrees!!! Freezing water, but Egypt is beautiful. Thank you for a lovely experience'.

Now that's how you rock a white bikini during the winter!

That beautiful smile says how much Shriya loves travelling, no?

Jumping with joy... quite literally.

And here she is against the beautiful backdrop of The Great Pyramid of Giza.

Meditating.

Making lovely pictures.

Shriya's obviously loving her time at the Pyramids!

Anything familiar?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram