Bollywood's FAVOURITE winter getaways

December 05, 2018 12:56 IST

Planning a holiday? Bollywood has a lovely variety to choose from!

Time to bundle yourself in warm woolies, sip on hot chocolate and plan a trip to wonderful winter destinations.

And take inspiration from these Bollywood celebrities.

Sukanya Verma brings up some important pointers.

Shah Rukh Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

SRK has trudged quite a bit of snow in all of Yash and Aditya Chopra's movies.

No wonder he seems home striking that signature pose against the Swiss backdrop of Davos.

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

If the sight of Austria's snow clad landscapes and Sonam's sleek winter style aren't giving you combined travel and fashion goals, nothing will.

Raveena Tandon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

The Mast Mast star learns the ropes, or should we say slopes, at Verbier, a ski resort town in the Swiss Alps.

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Skiing and Switzerland are synonymous with one another.

Kriti Sanon and her Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput's group holiday in Zermatt give it top priority on their fun-filled itinerary.

Preity Zinta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Dividing her time between India and the US after marriage to Gene Goodenough, PZ shows how to chill out in the ski-friendly mountains of California with characteristic bubbliness.

Nargis Fakhri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

If you plan to venture into unexplored wintry terrains of Kyrgyzstan like the Rockstar heroine, better remember to carry a furry hoodie like hers.

Sunny Deol

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunnypaaji's quest for pristine locations while making son Karan's launchpad Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has led him to magical Manali and beyond.

Hrithik Roshan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

What's winter without warmth and snow without snow fights as Hrithik and his boys playfully demonstrate?

Taapsee Pannu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Why head outside India when Kashmir's scenic valleys have so much winter beauty to offer?

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The Brahmastra actress and her bestie director Ayan Mukerji soak in the Bulgarian snow to capture their very own moment of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Priyanka Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The newly married New York resident welcomes the season's first snow with open arms and a big, beaming smile.

Ranveer Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Step aside Santa! It's Simmba's turn to go riding on the sleigh whilst dashing through the milky white Switzerland snow.

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

The Dhadak star is understandably overwhelmed by the vast winter offerings of the stunning Italian Alps.

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Nothing about the English cold a designer bag or shoes cannot fix. Right Lolo?