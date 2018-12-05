Bollywood's FAVOURITE winter getaways

Planning a holiday? Bollywood has a lovely variety to choose from!
Time to bundle yourself in warm woolies, sip on hot chocolate and plan a trip to wonderful winter destinations.
And take inspiration from these Bollywood celebrities.
Sukanya Verma brings up some important pointers.
Shah Rukh Khan
SRK has trudged quite a bit of snow in all of Yash and Aditya Chopra's movies.
No wonder he seems home striking that signature pose against the Swiss backdrop of Davos.
Sonam Kapoor
If the sight of Austria's snow clad landscapes and Sonam's sleek winter style aren't giving you combined travel and fashion goals, nothing will.
Raveena Tandon
The Mast Mast star learns the ropes, or should we say slopes, at Verbier, a ski resort town in the Swiss Alps.
Kriti Sanon
Skiing and Switzerland are synonymous with one another.
Kriti Sanon and her Raabta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput's group holiday in Zermatt give it top priority on their fun-filled itinerary.
Preity Zinta
Dividing her time between India and the US after marriage to Gene Goodenough, PZ shows how to chill out in the ski-friendly mountains of California with characteristic bubbliness.
Nargis Fakhri
If you plan to venture into unexplored wintry terrains of Kyrgyzstan like the Rockstar heroine, better remember to carry a furry hoodie like hers.
Sunny Deol
Sunnypaaji's quest for pristine locations while making son Karan's launchpad Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has led him to magical Manali and beyond.
Hrithik Roshan
What's winter without warmth and snow without snow fights as Hrithik and his boys playfully demonstrate?
Taapsee Pannu
Why head outside India when Kashmir's scenic valleys have so much winter beauty to offer?
Alia Bhatt
The Brahmastra actress and her bestie director Ayan Mukerji soak in the Bulgarian snow to capture their very own moment of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
Priyanka Chopra
The newly married New York resident welcomes the season's first snow with open arms and a big, beaming smile.
Ranveer Singh
Step aside Santa! It's Simmba's turn to go riding on the sleigh whilst dashing through the milky white Switzerland snow.
Janhvi Kapoor
The Dhadak star is understandably overwhelmed by the vast winter offerings of the stunning Italian Alps.
Karisma Kapoor
Nothing about the English cold a designer bag or shoes cannot fix. Right Lolo?
