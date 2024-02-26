What's Karisma Doing At Harvard?

Kartik wants to be a food blogger... Bipasha's family time... Ayushmann seeks blessing...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

'It was an absolute pleasure and honour to be a speaker at the India Conference at Harvard. Shout out to @kareenakapoorkhan for joining us for an impromptu but insightful chat,' Karisma Kapoor tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

'After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun,',says Kartik Aaryan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu's family time in a pool in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias takes a selfie in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria is the lady in red in New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pigaonkar's 'Sweet spot' at Fitzroy Island, the Great Barrier Reef, Australia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

'1st time here! Learnt a lot about history and much more,' Daisy Shah tells us from the White House, Washington, DC.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana seeks blessings at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag shares a picture with son Nihal from Kazakhstan and asks, 'Berry Tea anyone? Very refreshing. Specially after a full day on the slopes. Nihal though just wants to sleep'.