What's on Malaika's Plate?

Tisca has a question... Rasika is monsoon ready... Vijay promotes a song...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora teases us by giving us a peek into her plate.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

'What's your Tuesday like? Mine is doing 10 changes of clothes, hair and makeup,' asks Tisca Chopra, adding, 'would I still love this as much, were I not an actor?!'

The answer is: 'The makeup maybe not.. but the fashion??! Hell yeah!! What part of your work do you love and what do you just deal with?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal balances her 'monsoon essentials' of chai and pakodaS.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday introduce us to the new song Akdi Pakdi from their coming film Liger.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker's picture has 'no filter, only sunlight'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

Waluscha De Sousa gets her hair done.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Warina Hussain/Instagram

Warina Hussain has a valid request: 'Ek week mein 4 #sunday dedo.. please.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

'Because he who conquers himself is the mightiest warrior. #DuttsTheWay,' says Sanjay Dutt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Vaidya/Instagram

Rahul Vaidya congratulates Nia Sharma on her new home.