Did Kajol like Runway 34?

IMAGE: Ritiesh Deshmukh arrives with baiko Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh.

Impressed by the film, Ritiesh tweeted, 'Saw #Runway34 last night - Heart pumping aerial thriller meets courtroom drama. A big hug to my friend & brother @ajaydevgn - so proud of what this man is capable of.

'The plane landing sequence twisted my insides in all possible directions. This actor-director is the BOMB!'

Riteish can't stop raving about Amitabh Bachchan's performance: 'The cold look and the deep baritone sent shivers down my spine. @SrBachchan Sir you were awesome as Narayan Vedant. Definitely need a dictionary for the Hindi words.'

'@Rakulpreet how good are u in the film. The vulnerability, Indecisiveness, fear I could feel it all.'

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar