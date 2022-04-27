Did Kajol like Runway 34?

Please click on the images to find out who attended the screening of Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 at the Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai.
IMAGE: Kajol, always been supportive of her husband Ajay Devgn.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur was applauded for her performance in Jersey.
IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan drives in soon after he launched the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer.
IMAGE: Angira Dhar, who plays Devgn's lawyer in Runway 34, escorted by her actor cousin Akash Dhar, who you may remember from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship.
IMAGE: Aakanksha Singh plays Devgn's wife in the film.
\
IMAGE: Ritiesh Deshmukh arrives with baiko Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh.
Impressed by the film, Ritiesh tweeted, 'Saw #Runway34 last night - Heart pumping aerial thriller meets courtroom drama. A big hug to my friend & brother @ajaydevgn - so proud of what this man is capable of.
'The plane landing sequence twisted my insides in all possible directions. This actor-director is the BOMB!'
Riteish can't stop raving about Amitabh Bachchan's performance: 'The cold look and the deep baritone sent shivers down my spine. @SrBachchan Sir you were awesome as Narayan Vedant. Definitely need a dictionary for the Hindi words.'
'@Rakulpreet how good are u in the film. The vulnerability, Indecisiveness, fear I could feel it all.'
IMAGE: Mana and Suniel Shetty.
IMAGE: After watching the film, Kapil Sharma tweeted, 'Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34 is kudos to @ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction.'
IMAGE: Hairstylist Aalim Hakim at the screening.
IMAGE: Producer-director Indra Kumar, who directed Devgn in Total Dhamaal, with his son.
IMAGE: Director Aanand L Rai.
IMAGE: Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.
IMAGE: Producer Boney Kapoor.
IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma is directing Devgn in the sports biopic, Maidaan.
IMAGE: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Director Anees Bazmee.
