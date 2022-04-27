News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Did Kajol like Runway 34?

Did Kajol like Runway 34?

By Rediff Movies
April 27, 2022 16:46 IST
Please click on the images to find out who attended the screening of Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 at the Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai.

 

IMAGE: Kajol, always been supportive of her husband Ajay Devgn.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur was applauded for her performance in Jersey.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan drives in soon after he launched the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Angira Dhar, who plays Devgn's lawyer in Runway 34, escorted by her actor cousin Akash Dhar, who you may remember from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Aakanksha Singh plays Devgn's wife in the film.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

\

 

IMAGE: Ritiesh Deshmukh arrives with baiko Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh.
Impressed by the film, Ritiesh tweeted, 'Saw #Runway34 last night - Heart pumping aerial thriller meets courtroom drama. A big hug to my friend & brother @ajaydevgn - so proud of what this man is capable of.
'The plane landing sequence twisted my insides in all possible directions. This actor-director is the BOMB!'
Riteish can't stop raving about Amitabh Bachchan's performance: 'The cold look and the deep baritone sent shivers down my spine. @SrBachchan Sir you were awesome as Narayan Vedant. Definitely need a dictionary for the Hindi words.'
'@Rakulpreet how good are u in the film. The vulnerability, Indecisiveness, fear I could feel it all.'
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Mana and Suniel Shetty.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: After watching the film, Kapil Sharma tweeted, 'Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34 is kudos to @ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction.'
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Hairstylist Aalim Hakim at the screening.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Producer-director Indra Kumar, who directed Devgn in Total Dhamaal, with his son.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Director Aanand L Rai.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Producer Boney Kapoor.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma is directing Devgn in the sports biopic, Maidaan.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Director Anees Bazmee.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
X

 

Rediff Movies
