What's Making Mrunal Smile Like That?

Don't you love going on a holiday?

Bollywood stars love it too!

And they are recording their travels with lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur is in Delhi and she takes in the 'magical world of Indian art, craft and cuisine: Delhi Haat'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in July 2018, revisits the hospital where she was treated in New York, and writes, 'This chair, this view, this exact same spot... 4 years later. From sheer terror to continued hope, so much has changed yet so much remains the same.

'It was unreal to sit there and see patients going in and I could see that I had been through a similar journey... saw the chemotherapy suite, the same waiting room, faces were different...

'I felt like telling the patients that there’s HOPE, and I am there on the other side and look at me today I have come in for a visit on the other side of the spectrum.

'It was, as you can guess, a very bittersweet, emotional day.

'I stepped out, looked my son in the eye, with the sunshine on my face and thanked the universe for everything.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag is enjoying a cycling expedition with her son Nihaal at Tso Moriri in Ladakh: 'Tso Moriri at last. And first hair wash in 8 days! The dust and diesel fume residue in the hair creates a special kind of matte effect !!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram

Wonder whose message A R Rahman was reading at Abbotsford, British Columbia!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Milind Soman explores the Red Sea with wife Ankita.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Milind writes, 'Sunset in the Red Sea, dive, eat, sleep, repeat !! The corals here cannot be imagined.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Govinda/Instagram

Govinda goes shopping in Australia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ronit Roy/Instagram

Ronit Roy visits 'holy ground' -- the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York City, which is the birthplace of the Meisner technique of acting.