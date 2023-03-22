What's Kriti Telling Us?

Manushi is in Glasgow... Kamal's in Milan... Rahman and Mani in London...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

If you're missing Kriti Kharbanda in the movies, she sends us a stunning reminder!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

'Happy happy birthday dearest Rani .. 25 years of friendship and counting love you,' wishes Sonam Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar does a 'morning stretch' in Glasgow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon gives gyaan: 'Life. It's not what you look at that matters, it's what you see within...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan shares a picture from Kodaikanal: 'What a beautiful time -- making memories for myself with myself. Thank you Kodai for always being so beautiful.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kamal Haasan/Instagram

Her daddy Kamal Haasan visits the Teatro alla Scala, an opera theatre in Milan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram

A R Rahman and Mani Ratnam visit a studio in London to prepare for the much awaited sequel of the multi-starrer historical, Ponniyin Selvan.