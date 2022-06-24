News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Forensic Review

Forensic Review

By SUKANYA VERMA
June 24, 2022 12:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Forensic emerges as one of the dumbest movies of the year so far, complains Sukanya Verma.

Hill station noir is fast becoming an Indian OTT staple.

Close on the heels of Aranyak and Mithya arrives Forensic, a ZEE5 original whodunit set in Mussoorie, where muddled identities and skeletons in the closet drop clues for a series of young girls gone missing and dead.

Vishal Furia's remake of the 2020 Malayalam thriller, starring Tovino Thomas, strays an incredible deal from its source to deliver an unsalvageable mess.

In its bid to refresh the premise, Forensic concocts excessively absurd twists and ambitious contrivances, which it then falls on the face justifying.

Its commitment to baffle and hoodwink the viewer over relentless red herrings by way of no-context preludes and creating an air of insincere suspicion where the camera lingers on certain characters in a forcibly sinister way, the sloppiness is unending.

 

Forensic begins with a kid’s physical abuse at the hands of his father.

The scene then cuts to focusing on a forensic specialist Johnny's (Vikrant Massey) oddball genius.

For some inexplicable reason, he wears a demented grin on his face while reciting the Johnny Johnny nursery rhyme around corpses he is collecting data from.

Nobody complains as long as his unconventional 'killer ke dimaag mein ghusna' approach solves cases in a jiffy.

Good enough reason for the Mussoorie police to rope him in and investigate the little girl serial killer along with Inspector Megha (Radhika Apte).

The two have a past.

Working together on a case is a scenario they always envisioned but not in the estranged circumstances as now.

Megha's sister was married to Johnny's big brother (Ronit Bose Roy) before they tragically lost her and one of their twin daughters.

The surviving daughter, a pre-teen disposed to making faces on other children's birthdays, sees a therapist (Prachi Desai) and lives with her aunt who has broken all ties with her brother-in-law and family.

Johnny's dramatic, grisly, methods don't impress the hyper, quick-tempered Megha.

Their tension and temperaments clash as they squabble over the case and each other's modus operandi.

Meanwhile, more and more girls keep getting bumped off on their birthday and the suspect keeps shifting from a 'dwarf' to a 'delinquent'.

That the gizmos and forensic technique doesn't look too sophisticated would still be alright if its menace and intrigue bore some heft.

But Forensic's embarrassing understanding of gender transitioning, juvenile offence and basic psychology turns a serious crime tale into a Jaani Dushman brand of lunacy that even talents like Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte and Prachi Desai cannot rescue.

Flat execution of an otherwise shocking premise ensures the two hour thriller feels so much longer than its running time.

Over a course of one false alarm after another, until the film runs out of suspects and has nothing but the stupidest explanation as motivation to offer, Forensic emerges as one of the dumbest movies of the year so far.

Forensic streams on ZEE5.

Rediff Rating:

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali Makes HIT Films
Why Sanjay Leela Bhansali Makes HIT Films
When Married Couples ROMANCED On Screen
When Married Couples ROMANCED On Screen
Rocketry's SRK Surprise
Rocketry's SRK Surprise
Afghan Earthquake: The Aftermath
Afghan Earthquake: The Aftermath
Fadnavis said 'some things are taking place': Patil
Fadnavis said 'some things are taking place': Patil
Will Tripathi, Umran Make India Debut?
Will Tripathi, Umran Make India Debut?
MVA united, will prove majority in assembly: Raut
MVA united, will prove majority in assembly: Raut

More like this

JugJugg Jeeyo Review

JugJugg Jeeyo Review

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga Review

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga Review

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances