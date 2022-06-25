Want to Curb Midnight Cravings? Mrunal's SUPER Tip

Who doesn't like a midnight snack once in a while?

Resisting the temptation can be hard.

Mrunal Thakur has a cool solution: 'How to curb midnight cravings? Unlock your phone > photos > view post workout photos > go to bed > Good night.'

She's tried it and these are the pictures that came tumbling out of her phone!

Mrunal, who started her film career with 2018's Love Sonia, has found success already, thanks to films like Super 30, Toofan and Dhamaka.

She was last seen with Shahid Kapoor in Jersey.

It hasn't all been easy of course; Mrunal once said in an interview that making the transition from a television actor to a movie actress was difficult.

She will be seen next in the war drama, Pippa, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Paunyuli.

Mrunal, after a gruelling workout session.

While we love watching Mrunal on screen, what does Mrunal love watching? She tells us here.

Turning on the swag.

Thanks for the tip, Mrunal!