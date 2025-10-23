What's Common Between Janhvi, KJo?

While Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar's pairing may sound unusual, the movie mogul and the sparkly star on the ascendant did make the fifth episode of Too Much With Kajol and Twinkle fun with their candour and a bit of craziness!

Namrata Thakker recaps the best moments.

Karan's Truth and Lie!

Janhvi gets into the playful mood as soon as the episode begins, taking over from Kajol and Twinkle to ask Karan a saucy question. She challenges him to reveal one scandalous truth about himself and invent one lie for them to guess which is which.

Karan says he lost his virginity at the age of 26 and claims that he got intimate with one of Janhvi's family members.

The first revelation turns out to be true, while the second is false. To Kajol and Twinkle's shock, Janhvi cheekily adds that she knows which family member Karan would like to get intimate with.

Ranveer About Janhvi's BF

When Kajol and Twinkle ask Karan to rank Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Shikhar and Veer Pahariya according to their sex appeal, Janhvi tries to sway KJo's opinion by saying, 'Can I just say that Shikhar looks great riding a horse.'

'I remember when Shikhar was playing polo and Ranveer was standing with me, he was like, 'He looks great on a horse'. And I was like yeah.'

Karan tries to control his laughter and says, 'Now I am trying to unsee Shikhar on this horse.'

18 dogs

Yes, that's the number of dogs Janhvi has at home. Karan confessed on the show that he was flabbergasted to see so many dogs when he visited her house for a dinner party after they wrapped up Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

'It was like we were in a vet's office. There were dogs of every shape. There was the entire range. I don't think it's normal what's going on in her house.'

Janhvi is a poet

Believe it or not but Janhvi is into poetry. She wrote a beautiful poem after her mother the legendary Sridevi tragically passed away.

On the show, Janhvi agrees to share the poem, reading it out loud:

'Bacchi thi, phir achanak ek din woh haq kho diya. Jo laad mangti thi, ab usse muh mod liya. Apni awaaz khoke, apni maa ki awaaz mein baat karti hoon. Issi zariye, main unko apne paas bhi rakhti hoon.'

And so is Karan Johar...

Karan grabs the opportunity to reveal that even he wrote a poem once after going through a heartbreak and he used it in his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

'Jab Pyaar mein Pyaar na ho, Jab dard mein yaar na ho, Jab aasoun mein muskaan na ho, Jab Laafzo mein zubaan na ho, Jab saasein bas yunhi chale, Jab har din mein raat dhale, Jab intezaar sirf waqt ka ho, Jab yaad uss kambkhat ka ho, Kyun hun mein rahi jab woh hai kisi aur ki manzil, Dhadkano ne saath chhod diya…Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.'