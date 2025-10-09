He Played Cupid Between Akshay-Twinkle

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are an absolute riot in the third episode of Too Much With Kajol and Twinkle as they recall some of the craziest incidents from the 1990s, both personally and professionally.

How Akshay Met Twinkle

When the wife is interviewing -- or as Twinkle says, 'interrogating' -- her husband, it has to start with the love story!

Guess who played played Cupid between the couple? It was Twinkle's daddy, Rajesh Khanna.

'We met because of my dad,' Twinkle narrates.

'He had an old producer friend and just told me you have to work in this movie because I have given my word. I didn't want to work with him at that point because he was going through a bad phase, and I was being snobby.'

Akshay said Twinkle had always known that she would marry him.

'My dad had an astrologer who told him I would marry Akshay Kumar. He also said I would become a writer, even when I had neither written a word nor thought about it back then,' Twinkle says.

That's why Rajesh Khanna wanted his daughter to work with Akshay.

Bathroom stories

The first thing Kajol asked Saif was to set the record straight about him having a bath at her place!

Saif doesn't remember the incident but says, 'Kajol was the first person I met in the movies when I came back to Bombay and I remember we used to live next to each other. So I remember her house, her flat, but not the bathroom.'

Kajol chimes in: 'But you do remember my mom saying, "Listen, if you wanna have a bath here, go and have a bath right now".'

Saif agrees.

The Attack on Saif

Remembering the shocking stabbing episode, Saif gives more details on the show: 'I barged into Jeh's room, and in the dark, I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife. I realised he wasn't too big so I just jumped on him and we started fighting. He had these two knives, and he just started slashing all over me.'

Saif reveals it was his house help Gita who helped him fight off the intruder and almost saved his life that night.

When the attacker escaped, Saif rushed to the hospital as he felt pain in his back and couldn't walk properly.

Saif said his son Taimur asked if he was going to die seeing the blood on his body.

'I told him, 'I don't think so but I've got a pain in the back. I'm not going to die, I'm fine,' Saif recalls.

When Twinkle Almost Beat Up Saif

Saif, being as witty and charming as always, recalls how Twinkle almost beat him up while shooting a scene.

He said Twinkle openly admitted during the shoot that she didn't know how to fake a slap, so she would just hit him for real.

Saif confesses he got scared and performed the scene very cautiously and nervously.

But what followed was even funnier.

In another scene, Saif reveals that Twinkle was supposed to kick him. Instead, she ended up kicking something hard, something concrete and almost had to be taken to the hospital because her foot was swollen.

Missing the '90s

Akshay and Saif admit they loved working in the '90s as it was 'too much fun'.

While Khan says he misses the yelling and the chaos, especially directors using cuss words, Akki shares a funny anecdote.

He reveals how a stunt master once started laughing when Akshay arrived on the sets wearing leg and hand guards to shoot a stunt scene.

He asked Akshay, 'Beta, chand pe jaa rahe ho kya?'

Then, there was the time when Saif was supposed to jump from an helicopter for his introductory scene in Yeh Dillagi but didn't, and the director just kept yelling, 'Jump, jump, jump.'

