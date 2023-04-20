News
What's Bollywood Celebrating?

What's Bollywood Celebrating?

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 20, 2023 14:50 IST
Nysa turns 20... Babita turns 76... And Arshad Warsi is...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa turns 20 and the proud mum wishes her on Instagram: 'This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and your mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Ajay Devgn shares the different moods with his daughter and writes, '#FatherofMyPride Happy birthday baby.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Aunt Tanishaa Mukerji writes, 'Happy birthday my nys! @nysadevgan my smart beautiful fierce soul! Always be you! Love u.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor shares a picture of son Jeh with Babita on her mum's 76th birthday, and writes, 'My MA... My first home... My forever home... Happy Birthday to the most beautiful person I have ever known.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor shares a throwback picture with mum and writes, 'To the OG Sunita: हैप्पी बर्थडे टू यू Love you Mama #bestmama #happybirthday'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hashvardhan Rane/Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane wishes Arshad Warsi on his birthday, 'Happy birthday to my fav, the most genuine, lovable and warm gentleman @arshad_warsi Sir.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Shetty/Instagram

Anushka Shetty wishes her father A N Vittal Shetty on his birthday.

