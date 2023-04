The Naidus are back!

Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh are set to lock horns again in the second season of the action thriller series, Rana Naidu.

Netflix confirms: 'Don't worry, the Naidus are coming back to sort out all your kiri kiri #RanaNaidu season 2 is coming soon!'

Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Verma, Rana Naidu is an adaptation of the popular American series, Ray Donovan.

Rana Naidu marks Rana Daggubati's first collaboration with chacha/cinnanna Venkatesh.