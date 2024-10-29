What Shraddha NEVER Shares!

Shanaya is a cool cat... Sai visits the National War Memorial... Sonakshi tries a Diwali look...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor says, 'Main mera playlist share nahi karti.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor is 'the coolest cat at Café Palermo.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram

'I wanted to visit the #NationalWarMemorial before starting the promotions for #Amaran and went there a few days ago. This sacred temple that houses thousands of brick-like-tablets in the memory of every Braveheart, who has laid down their lives for us. I was brimming with emotions while paying respect to Major Mukund Varadarajan AC (P) and Sepoy Vikram Singh SC (P) Gratitude and salutations,' writes Sai Pallavi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry is a Diwali phataka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha tries on a Diwali look for the festive season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra takes a break in London and writes, 'Twenty months of making my first film, and now that it's finally done, a proper holiday .. Long walks in crisp autumn air, delicious food and late night chats which gets even Simba yawning.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

Waluscha De Sousa shares a picture with sister Oriana Espendiller and writes, 'H O M E... Is where your people are...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manju Warrier/Instagram

Who's got Manju Warrier's attention?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram

Swastika Mukherjee is 'reliving my Qala days.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Naval/Instagram

Deepti Naval is 'up in the mountains in Sicily, in a village where Godfather was filmed.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com