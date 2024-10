Who Looks Better? Tamannaah Or Vijay?

Producer Ramesh Taurani's annual Diwali bash saw a lot of glamour and power couples in attendance.

Tamannaah Bhatia looks radiant as she arrives with beau Vijay Varma.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra match each other.

Bipasha Basu with Karan Singh Grover.

Raashii Khanna.

Sharvari.

Mrunal Thakur.

Daisy Shah.

Huma Qureshi.

Her brother Saqib Saleem.

Pashmina Roshan.

Rasha Thadani.

Anshula Kapoor.

Ilulia Vantur.

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan.

Karishma Tanna with husband Varun Bangera.

Arpita Khan with Aayush Sharma, who celebrated his birthday the day before.

Madhu Mantena and his wife Ira Trivedi.

Yashvardhan, Govinda's son, with mother Sunita.

Maria Goretti with Arshad Warsi.

Alvira Khan with Atul Agnihotri.

Sidharth Malhotra.

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Fardeen Khan.

Sharman Joshi.

Kapil Sharma.

Aparshakti Khurana.

Maniesh Paul.

Sunny Kaushal.

Jibraan Khan.

Rohit Saraf.

Hosts of the evening Varsha and Ramesh Taurani.

His brother Kumar Taurani with his daughter-in-law Krsna (she's married to Girish Kumar [Ramaiya Vastavaiya]).

Om Raut.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com