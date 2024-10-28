Janhvi-Khushi Are Seeing YOU!

John unveils his next movie... Nimrat on a movie she cherishes...Varun, Ranveer, Aditya watch some fighting...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor share a cute moment together, and Janhvi writes, 'I'll be looking at the moon, but I'll be seeing you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Ok I don't know what to caption and all... let’s say ...ummm... Ok let’s play this game... What do you think is going on in my mind right now...? the funniest caption I'll story it.. Ps: this is basically Cz I need caption ideas,' asks Rashmika Mandanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar at the opening of a jewellery store in Gwalior.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur gives us #VacationGoals from the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy holidays in Spain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat shares a picture from her birthday celebrations on October 24.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

It's been one year already since Nimrat Kaur's Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video released and she writes, 'Today for me marks 1 year of being Bela Barot in the sensitively crafted #SajiniShindeKaViralVideo. A life like subject that deals very deeply with the deadly poison of unverified, mindless social media rampage and how a part of our society may never recover from the cause and consequences of that lethal violence. A plague that hasn't found a cure yet.

'Bela Barot will always be my hero. A no-nonsense self made girl, standing tall, unblemished, unperturbed, brave and representing the absolute pure truth. Sharing some unseen moments with you all from a set I miss still a lot. Shot entirely in one of my favourite cities, Pune, #SSKVV still personally resonates as one of my most important works. Forever grateful for this badge of honour.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

'Backstage before we shot a fun episode of #Lavari with the OGs @thecomedyfactoryindia!! I haven't laughed this hard in a long time,' says National Award winner Manasi Parekh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan shares a picture with Ranveer Singh and Aditya Roy Kapur at the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi celebrates 'creative women's power' with Arpita Chatterjee, Sayani Gupta, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Stuti Ramachandra, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Ananya Rane at Dia's Diwali party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy John Abraham/Instagram

John Abraham shares a picture with Major Samar Pal Singh Toor and writes, 'Making of the Action packed biopic movie based on Major Samar Pal Singh Toor from 8th Bn The Rajputana Rifles UN Mission during the South Sudan Civil War of 2013-2014. MALAKKAL!

'Hold onto your seats as it is going to rock and roll the youth and army enthusiasts and showcase the valour of 8th Bn The Rajputana Rifles in its UN mission to South Sudan where adjoining contingents abandoned the UN mission whereas the Indian Contingent comprising of 8th Bn The Rajputana Rifles stayed on and fought back the rebels for 2 years! There were casualties! It is a story of utter grit and courage with no back up thousands of kilometers away from their motherland! Jai hind.'

