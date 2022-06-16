What Manushi Needs To Save Her SANITY!

Tara shows off her new lipstick... Radhika has a new hobby... Esha takes a holiday with guess whom...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: What is Manushi Chhillar's state of mind?

The Samrat Prithviraj actress explains: 'Sincerely need a quiet holiday with a good book.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: And then she explains: 'See how badly I need a vacay to save my sanity.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria introduces her Bare Pink lip shade.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

IMAGE: Radhika Apte has a new hobby and she gives us a hint: '#watercolor #beach.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

IMAGE: Kajol's motivational quote: 'When you don't find a seat, You make any nearby object a seat!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

IMAGE: Aahana Kumra says, 'I didn't fall! The floor looked like it needed a hug!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

IMAGE: 'Side effect of Covid, I can fit into my old shorts again .. but am still very weak and planning to start my fitness regime soon! And on a more serious note, please stay masked and safe .. .. sending love to all of you!!' says Tisca Chopra, who has a key role in next week's release, Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Like Karishma Tanna's dress?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Does Nia Sharma actually live in denim?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Like Patralekhaa, Rajkummar Rao shares a pic from Amsterdam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

IMAGE: Esha Deol is on a 'girls' only' holiday with mum Hema Malini.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonu Sood is grateful: 'Thank you to the people of Hyderabad for this amazing graffiti'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Sood/Instagram