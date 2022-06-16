What Manushi Needs To Save Her SANITY!

Tara shows off her new lipstick... Radhika has a new hobby... Esha takes a holiday with guess whom...
IMAGE: What is Manushi Chhillar's state of mind?
The Samrat Prithviraj actress explains: 'Sincerely need a quiet holiday with a good book.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram
IMAGE: And then she explains: 'See how badly I need a vacay to save my sanity.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram
IMAGE: Tara Sutaria introduces her Bare Pink lip shade.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram
IMAGE: Radhika Apte has a new hobby and she gives us a hint: '#watercolor #beach.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram
IMAGE: Kajol's motivational quote: 'When you don't find a seat, You make any nearby object a seat!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram
IMAGE: Aahana Kumra says, 'I didn't fall! The floor looked like it needed a hug!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram
IMAGE: 'Side effect of Covid, I can fit into my old shorts again .. but am still very weak and planning to start my fitness regime soon! And on a more serious note, please stay masked and safe .. .. sending love to all of you!!' says Tisca Chopra, who has a key role in next week's release, Jug Jugg Jeeyo.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: Like Karishma Tanna's dress?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Does Nia Sharma actually live in denim?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Like Patralekhaa, Rajkummar Rao shares a pic from Amsterdam.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram
IMAGE: Esha Deol is on a 'girls' only' holiday with mum Hema Malini.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram
IMAGE: Sonu Sood is grateful: 'Thank you to the people of Hyderabad for this amazing graffiti'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Sood/Instagram