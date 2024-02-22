What Makes Sonam A Global Style Icon

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has found a place on Britain's Top 40 Best Dressed Celeb list alongside Harry Styles, Kate Middleton, Rosamund Pike, Sienna Miller and Kate Moss.

Since Sonam is already a style icon in India, it's not surprising that the actress is now being recognised globally for her chic taste in fashion.

Namrata Thakker looks at some of her best international looks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam looks chic attending New York Fashion Week for Tommy Hilfiger in a black oversized pantsuit.

We love how she adds a bit of drama by opting for statement red lips.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Only Sonam can dare to wear a black and white zebra print dress paired with a subtle zebra print coat and pull it off effortlessly for a starry dinner event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Wearing a black ebony gown with plunging neckline and a matching blazer jacket, Ms Kapoor Ahuja attends the Milan Fashion Week, showing us how to slay an all-black look like a pro.

Photograph: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival/Rediff Archives

Glowing in red and how!

Sonam attends the Red Sea Film Festival in a stunning red Rami Kadi couture outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

It's hard to forget how gorgeous Sonam looked in her body-hugging gold Ellie Saab gown featuring a cinched waist and a gold belt when she walked the rep carpet at Cannes back in 2017.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

The Neerja actor redefines elegance in a beautiful fitted floral gown teamed with a Banarasi jacket while attending the Doha Jewellery and Watch exhibition.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

At Jean Paul Gaultier's couture show, Sonam looks like a diva in a sari tuxedo. She finishes her look with Amrapali jewels and a little black bindi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Tailored white tuxedo with a dramatic twist, here's another look of Sonam from Cannes that looks stunning.

Photograph: Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival/Rediff Archives

Sonam looks gorgeous as she attends a Vanity Fair dinner gala in a voluminous yellow off-shoulder gown with structured sleeves.