What is Sunny Celebrating?

Esha's baby turns five... Sayani is festive-ready... Ram Charan takes RRR to Japan...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone wishes husband Daniel Weber on his 44th birthday: 'Happy Birthday to my darling husband @dirrty99 !! May we always be so in love and enjoying life together in every way always! You're an amazing Father and Husband. Always selflessly caring about us over yourself! I love you so much and hope your birthday is amazing!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol's little daughter Radhya turns five and her proud mum says: 'Happy birthday my baby Radhya. God bless you I love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray is celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with husband Jason Dehni: 'Ten years and three lifetimes of experiences together. Once we would jump on flights to exotic locations at the first whisper of desire...

'Tonight we’ll be toasting bubbly water from an undisclosed location in Dubai in very comfortable joggers. I love this man.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Twinkle Khanna wishes her niece -- younger sister Rinke Khanna's daughter Naomika Saran -- on her 18th birthday: 'And my stunning niece turns 18! Happy birthday my @naomika14 It's been a joy watching you grow from a little girl who was scared of her bellybutton to this smart, confident woman. Love you loads.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta wants her Four More Shots now!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

'Someone once asked me.. where can I find you? I said .. either at an airport lounge or in the skies...' says Mamta Mohandas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari takes a no-make-up selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Ram Charan takes his wife Upasana to Japan where his film, RRR, has released.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram

Sharad Kelkar meets Nagarjuna and writes, 'From seeing you play the character of Shiva to unveiling the Telugu poster of HAR HAR MAHADEV, it's been a fan boy moment for me.

'It was an honour meeting you #nagarjuna Sir and listening to your insights on the movie.

'Thankyou so much @mahesh.bhagwat1969 Sir for making this happen.

'Har Har Mahadev is releasing on 25th October in five different languages - Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.'