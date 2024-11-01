News
What Is Rani Praying For?

What Is Rani Praying For?

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 01, 2024 18:12 IST
Rani Mukerji attends the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti's Kali Puja with family and friends.

 

Tanishaa Mukerji keeps her hair in a high bun.

 

Sharbani Mukherjee seeks blessings.

 

Deb Mukherjee with wife Amrit.

 

Joy Mukherjee's son Sujoy Mukherjee and Rani's brother Raja Mukherjee.

 

Sharbani with the puja thaali.

 

Bappi Lahiri's daughter Rema Lahiri, her husband Govind Bansal and their son Swastik.

 

Sharbani's brother Samrat Mukerji with wife.

 

Rohit Verma.

 

Sandip Soparkar.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
