News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What is Rakul shooting for?

What is Rakul shooting for?

By Rediff Movies
March 24, 2022 16:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after the film's trailer launch, John Abraham and Rakul Singh are going all out to promote Attack Part 1, which releases on April 1.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar captured on his camera on Wednesday.

 

IMAGE: Rakul Singh takes Attack to The Kapil Sharma Show.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: 'Super Soldier' John Abraham joins her.

 

IMAGE: This is Lakshya Raj Anand's directorial debut. A graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology, Lakshya has been credited as assistant director on Kabir Khan's films like Ek Tha Tiger and New York.

 

IMAGE: Krushna Abhishek is among the comic attractions on The Kapil Sharma Show.

 

IMAGE: And, of course, Kiku Sharda.

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
John Wants To Teach Hollywood A Lesson
John Wants To Teach Hollywood A Lesson
Salute Review
Salute Review
Like Katrina's Dramatic BOLD EYES?
Like Katrina's Dramatic BOLD EYES?
BJP leader's son in MP intervenes in fight, killed
BJP leader's son in MP intervenes in fight, killed
ED summons Mamata's nephew again on March 29
ED summons Mamata's nephew again on March 29
Pro-Russian Ukrainian Troops...
Pro-Russian Ukrainian Troops...
How BJP finished off ally turned foe
How BJP finished off ally turned foe

More like this

What's Devgn Doing With These Ladies?

What's Devgn Doing With These Ladies?

How Rahul, 29, Made A Netflix Show!

How Rahul, 29, Made A Netflix Show!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances