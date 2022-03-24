What is Rakul shooting for?

A day after the film's trailer launch, John Abraham and Rakul Singh are going all out to promote Attack Part 1, which releases on April 1.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar captured on his camera on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Rakul Singh takes Attack to The Kapil Sharma Show.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: 'Super Soldier' John Abraham joins her.

IMAGE: This is Lakshya Raj Anand's directorial debut. A graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology, Lakshya has been credited as assistant director on Kabir Khan's films like Ek Tha Tiger and New York.

IMAGE: Krushna Abhishek is among the comic attractions on The Kapil Sharma Show.

IMAGE: And, of course, Kiku Sharda.