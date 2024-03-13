Meera Chopra Gets Married

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meera Chopra

Meera Chopra, who was last seen in 2023's soulful film Safed, got married to businessman Rakhsit Kejriwal on March 12.

The fairy-tale wedding was held in Jaipur.

'Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and lifetime of memories Har Janam Tere Sath #MeRa,' Meera captions her wedding pictures.

While the bride looked gorgeous in a red Sabyasachi lehenga, the groom picked an ivory sherwani.

Meera's famous cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra did not attend the wedding.

Among those who did attend were Producers Sandeep Singh and Anand Pandit, who have a film coming up, as well as actors Arjan Bajwa and Gaurav Chopra.