Meera Chopra Gets Married

Meera Chopra Gets Married

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 13, 2024 10:36 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Meera Chopra

Meera Chopra, who was last seen in 2023's soulful film Safed, got married to businessman Rakhsit Kejriwal on March 12.

The fairy-tale wedding was held in Jaipur.

'Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and lifetime of memories Har Janam Tere Sath #MeRa,' Meera captions her wedding pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meera Chopra

While the bride looked gorgeous in a red Sabyasachi lehenga, the groom picked an ivory sherwani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meera Chopra

Meera's famous cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra did not attend the wedding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meera Chopra

Among those who did attend were Producers Sandeep Singh and Anand Pandit, who have a film coming up, as well as actors Arjan Bajwa and Gaurav Chopra.

REDIFF MOVIES
