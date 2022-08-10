News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Vijay's Darlings Moment With Shah Rukh

Vijay's Darlings Moment With Shah Rukh

By Rediff Movies
August 10, 2022 10:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alia Bhatt's debut production, Darlings, has been getting a lot of love since it released on Netflix on August 5.

As has its cast, including Alia; Vijay Bhatt, who plays her toxic husband; and Shefali Shah, who plays Alia's mother.

Vijay made lovely memories while filming Darlings and he shares them on social media.

 

Vijay Varma's fan boy moment with Shah Rukh Khan; the superstar's Red Chillies Entertainment has co-produced the film.

 

'#Darlings is made with a lot of love and efforts of some of the most incredible creative minds and stalwarts. I was surrounded by people I learn from and aspire from. The best team one can ask for. Here’s the proof,' Vijay writes, as he shares a pic with co-stars Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah.

 

Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew, who plays an endearing role in Darlings, smiles for the camera.

 

When Vijay met Vijay: The brilliant Maurya and Varma.

 

Vijay, who plays a Railway Ticket Collector in Darlings, shares a moment with his Director, Jasmeet K Reen.

 

Cinematographer Anil Mehta always knows how to get the frame right.

 

The team behind the camera.

 

Vijay takes a selfie with his assistant Karan Singh Parihar, hair stylist Imran Shaikh and make-up artist Shilpa Shah.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'I believe movies are eternal'
'I believe movies are eternal'
'World has changed on Twitter, not in reality'
'World has changed on Twitter, not in reality'
'Darlings is funny, it is wicked'
'Darlings is funny, it is wicked'
'Shami should be in Asia Cup team'
'Shami should be in Asia Cup team'
FBI Raid: Will Trump Run In 2024?
FBI Raid: Will Trump Run In 2024?
India records 54 Covid deaths, over 16,000 new cases
India records 54 Covid deaths, over 16,000 new cases
Shinde Cabinet Has Fadnavis Stamp
Shinde Cabinet Has Fadnavis Stamp

More like this

Darlings Review

Darlings Review

'We Should Only Give Ranveer Love'

'We Should Only Give Ranveer Love'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances