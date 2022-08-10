Vijay's Darlings Moment With Shah Rukh

Alia Bhatt's debut production, Darlings, has been getting a lot of love since it released on Netflix on August 5.

As has its cast, including Alia; Vijay Bhatt, who plays her toxic husband; and Shefali Shah, who plays Alia's mother.

Vijay made lovely memories while filming Darlings and he shares them on social media.

Vijay Varma's fan boy moment with Shah Rukh Khan; the superstar's Red Chillies Entertainment has co-produced the film.

'#Darlings is made with a lot of love and efforts of some of the most incredible creative minds and stalwarts. I was surrounded by people I learn from and aspire from. The best team one can ask for. Here’s the proof,' Vijay writes, as he shares a pic with co-stars Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah.

Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew, who plays an endearing role in Darlings, smiles for the camera.

When Vijay met Vijay: The brilliant Maurya and Varma.

Vijay, who plays a Railway Ticket Collector in Darlings, shares a moment with his Director, Jasmeet K Reen.

Cinematographer Anil Mehta always knows how to get the frame right.

The team behind the camera.

Vijay takes a selfie with his assistant Karan Singh Parihar, hair stylist Imran Shaikh and make-up artist Shilpa Shah.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram