Alia, Ranbir Are On Their Babymoon

Bollywood is making beautiful pictures in different parts of the world.
Take a look.
Alia Bhatt may be in Italy with Ranbir Kapoor for their babymoon but she still has Darlings on her mind when she writes, 'Eternally grateful for this sunshine - THANK YOU for all the love my lovesssss.'
Soon-to-be mommy Sonam Kapoor is quick to comment: 'I went there for my Babymoon too! It’s literally the best! Have fun!'
Her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor can't help but add, 'my beauty' while mum Soni Razdan says, 'And that is a lovely lemony sunshiny photo.'
Sonakshi Sinha, who is shooting for brother Kussh Sinha's directorial debut Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness, shares a picture from London.
'A morning well spent at the National war memorial New Delhi with the team of #laalsinghchaddha. Such a lovely experience,' writes Naga Chaitanya, as he shares a picture with Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Director Advait Chandan and Viacom18 Studios' COO Ajit Andhare.
Pooja Gor sends a picture from the island of Nusa Penida in Indonesia and writes, 'Words fail me while I try to write a caption explaining what my eyes saw & what I felt when I saw this beach. The colours, the light, the vibe- serene. It is a bucket list destination folks.'
Armaan Malik is twinning with the sky in Denmark.
Manav Kaul hangs out at his favourite cafe, Nordic Roasting Co, in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Shabana Azmi shares a memory.
Sayani Gupta, who is back in Mumbai, shares a picture from her trip in Greece; the actress is clearly missing, among other things, the buggy ride she took there.
Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva Kishan, who made her acting debut in Sab Kushal Mangal, makes memories in London: 'Moments that will always live within me. They are mine to me.'
Erica Fernandes visits the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi and writes, 'Good morning, In me there has always been a sense of exploring and trying to learn about different cultures. Though spiritually inclined I love to explore different religious places. There is an unexplained calm and peace that such places hold. It is because of the high vibrations due to the constant chants.
'Visiting A gurudwara was on my pending list and that was the first thing I did after landing in Delhi.'
Madhur Bhandarkar meets Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.