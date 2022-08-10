News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia, Ranbir Are On Their Babymoon

By Rediff Movies
August 10, 2022 11:55 IST
Bollywood is making beautiful pictures in different parts of the world.

Take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt may be in Italy with Ranbir Kapoor for their babymoon but she still has Darlings on her mind when she writes, 'Eternally grateful for this sunshine - THANK YOU for all the love my lovesssss.'

Soon-to-be mommy Sonam Kapoor is quick to comment: 'I went there for my Babymoon too! It’s literally the best! Have fun!'

Her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor can't help but add, 'my beauty' while mum Soni Razdan says, 'And that is a lovely lemony sunshiny photo.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha, who is shooting for brother Kussh Sinha's directorial debut Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness, shares a picture from London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Naga Chaitanya/Instagram

'A morning well spent at the National war memorial New Delhi with the team of #laalsinghchaddha. Such a lovely experience,' writes Naga Chaitanya, as he shares a picture with Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Director Advait Chandan and Viacom18 Studios' COO Ajit Andhare.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor sends a picture from the island of Nusa Penida in Indonesia and writes, 'Words fail me while I try to write a caption explaining what my eyes saw & what I felt when I saw this beach. The colours, the light, the vibe- serene. It is a bucket list destination folks.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Armaan Malik is twinning with the sky in Denmark.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manav Kaul/Instagram

Manav Kaul hangs out at his favourite cafe, Nordic Roasting Co, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi shares a memory.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta, who is back in Mumbai, shares a picture from her trip in Greece; the actress is clearly missing, among other things, the buggy ride she took there.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riva Kishan/Instagram

Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva Kishan, who made her acting debut in Sab Kushal Mangal, makes memories in London: 'Moments that will always live within me. They are mine to me.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes visits the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi and writes, 'Good morning, In me there has always been a sense of exploring and trying to learn about different cultures. Though spiritually inclined I love to explore different religious places. There is an unexplained calm and peace that such places hold. It is because of the high vibrations due to the constant chants.

'Visiting A gurudwara was on my pending list and that was the first thing I did after landing in Delhi.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhur Bhandarkar/Instagram

Madhur Bhandarkar meets Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

 

Rediff Movies
