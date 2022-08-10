News
Salman's Abs Are Back!

Salman's Abs Are Back!

By Rediff Movies
August 10, 2022 13:15 IST
Priyanka can't stop laughing... Akshay is grateful to... Sunny's in a mood...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

After a long time, Salman Khan shares a picture of his chiseled body and writes, 'Being Strong...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Who is making Priyanka Chopra laugh like that?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone sees red!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty is in the mood for some camouflage.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah makes a pretty picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

'Not many know this... but my secret desire has always been to play Denzel Washington from Training Day!' reveals Bobby Deol.

Is Bollywood reading this?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol has a question for you: 'A mix n match moment gets my mood right and my reps high. What do you do to keep your spirits up?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin takes a nap as partner Guy Hershberg clicks her picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar thanks co-star Bhumi Pednekar: 'Starry tantrums, what starry tantrums? Yahaan khud hi fan ban na padta hai. Jokes aside, this is an appreciation post for my friend and co-star @bhumipednekar , to agree to do a film which is titled #RakshaBandhan and features 4 sisters. It speaks volumes about her security as an actor.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

Pranutan reminds you to 'smile'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram

Sharad Kelkar asks you to rate this look from his new film.

He gets a thumbs up from us!

Rediff Movies
