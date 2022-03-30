Alia, Pooja, Katrina Look WOW in March!

From rocking casual beach wear to giving us serious fashion goals in saris and blazers, Namrata Thakker looks at Bollywood divas who upped the Glam Quotient in March.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: There's no such thing as too much floral for Alia Bhatt.

Her strapless mini dress and matching blazer jacket is all about flower power and we like it!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor channels her desi diva in a gorgeous Manish Malhotra sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan gives us royalty vibes in a black duchess strapless satin dress from designer duo Gauri and Nainika's latest collection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Kajal Aggarwal's maternity fashion is the perfect style guide for moms-to-be.

She looks radiant in her white matched with printed white shirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde looks drop-dead gorgeous in her rust orange dress with thigh-high slit as she steps out to promote Radhe Shyam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi keeps it quirky yet stylish with her colourful co-ord set for Holi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

IMAGE: Only Katrina Kaif can look badass in a pink swimsuit with a silk bandana and an oversized orange shirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda is a refreshing sight in her blue ensemble from head to toe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

IMAGE: After chilling in Spain with her beau, Esha Gupta is back in the city and looks effortlessly beautiful in silk drapes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Here's Shanaya Kapoor slaying a figure-hugging dress in green and how!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram