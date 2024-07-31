What Is Katrina Dreaming About?

Tiger shows off his abs... Huma holidays with friends...Shehnaaz feels like sunshine...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kay By Katrina/Instagram

What is Katrina Kaif dreaming about?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff shows off his chiseled abs.

His sister Krishna writes, 'Didn't even know we could have a 10 pack?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor dedicates a post to husband Anand Ahuja on his big day: 'Happy Birthday to my incredible husband, Anand!

'You are my rock, my confidant, and my greatest cheerleader. Every day with you is a beautiful adventure filled with love, laughter, and endless joy. Your unwavering support and boundless love make my world a better place.

'Anand, witnessing you as a father to our precious Vayu has been the most profound joy. Your patience, kindness, and boundless energy are awe-inspiring. Vayu and I are so lucky to have you as our guiding light. The way you care for him, teach him, and shower him with love is nothing short of magical.

'As Natasha Bedingfield sings, 'Feel the rain on your skin, no one else can feel it for you, only you can let it in,” I hope you embrace every moment and continue to write your own story with the same passion and love you always have. Here’s to celebrating you today and always, my love. May this year be filled with even more success, happiness, and all the things that your heart desires. I am so grateful to share this journey with you.

'To many more amazing memories together!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi celebrates her birthday in Monaco with brother Saqib Saleem and friends Patralekhaa, Rajkummar Rao, Rachit Singh and Deeksha Seth.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

Rashmi Gautam wears her polka dots proudly.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji shows off the photo of the day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill turns into 'sunshine in a yellow dress' in California.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

'Pretending to be fresh like the flowers while I'm actually super exhausted and actually need a vacation asapppppp,' writes Pranita Subhash.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ameesha Patel/Instagram

Ameesha Patel holidays in Melbourne.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com