Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi posted pictures of their Dubai vacation on social media, showing the world just how much fun they had with their children Mehr and Guriq.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

'The curious case of the parents who become children and love the charm, the chaos and the curiosity,' Neha writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Striking a pose.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Having fun in the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha sends out a message.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

At the AYA Universe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Exploring The Green Planet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

A family that has fun together stays together.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com