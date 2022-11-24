Bigg Boss 16: Why Sajid Needs To Be Punished!

: Why Sajid Needs To Be Punished!

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sajid Khan locks horns with Archana Gautam during the ration task and abuses her left, right and centre.

This is not the first time that Sajid has lost his cool in the game and become so aggressive.

Still, the filmmaker has never been grilled for his behaviour and it's becoming more and more evident that the makers are favouring him on the show.

Namrata Thakker tells us why he needs to be pulled up by Salman Khan.

Aggressive and violent

In Wednesday's episode, Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam got into an ugly verbal spat after she praised Shiv Thakare for his captaincy and said Sajid was an unfair captain.

In no time, the fight escalated and Sajid vented out his anger by kicking a wooden box near Archana and continuously abusing her.

The housemates tried to stop Sajid from crossing his limit.

Clearly, Archana wasn't at fault this time but Sajid, it seems, wanted to fight and make the situation dramatic.

In the first week, Sajid had abused Shalin Bhanot. Later, when he fought with Gori Nagori, he broke a few things and kicked the glass door in a fit of rage.

Strangely, no action has been taken.

Sajid and his smoking habit

Throughout the season, Bigg Boss has reprimanded the contestants for smoking openly in front of the cameras as it isn't allowed.

While others seem to listen, Sajid continues to smoke openly.

After his fight with Archana, Sajid was seen smoking in the garden area and no one stopped him.

Sexist and misogynist

From threatening Archana to behave nicely with him if she wants to stay in the show to constantly targeting Gori for standing up for herself to calling Gautam Vig an 'aurat', Sajid has been sexist and misogynist in the game but he's only been called out for being a hypocrite.

It's time for Salman to give him a piece of his mind because everyone can see who is being favoured this season and for all the wrong reasons.

Also, is it just me or does Sajid Khan already know who will be evicted every week because, so far, his predictions have always been correct. Coincidence much?