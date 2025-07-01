HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What Gauri Thinks About Aamir's Acting!

July 01, 2025 09:19 IST

IMAGE: Aamir Khan with Gauri Spratt. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The spotlight shone on Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt for just a bit during a podcast with Lallantop.

But it was enough for the audience to understand what she thought of his acting skills!

Aamir discussed various topics in his life on the five-hour podcast, hosted by Saurabh Dwivedi, where Gauri was sitting in the audience.

When Dwivedi asked Gauri to pose questions to Aamir, she replied, 'You have put me in a spot here.'

But she didn't hesitate when he asked if Aamir acts well.

'There is always room for improvement,' she replied.

That left the room in splits.

Aamir sportingly replied, 'I agree.'

 

When asked which Aamir films she has watched, Gauri replied, 'I saw Lagaan, 3 Idiots and Dil Chahta Hai.'

'After that I made an effort and saw a few more,' she added.

She paused to think of more names and said, 'I have seen Ghajini, Dangal and Laal Singh Chadha but I haven't seen all his films yet. I would like to.'

Which is her favourite?

'I really liked some of his older films. I watched Akele Hum Akele Tum and enjoyed his performance.'

Aamir introduced Gauri Spratt to the world on his 60th birthday on March 14.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

