Aamir's Movie Date With Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan invited friends and colleagues from the film industry for a special screening of his new release, Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai.

Aamir arrives hand-in-hand with girlfriend Gauri Spratt and younger son Azad.

Salman Khan shares a close bond with Aamir Khan, and gives everyone a peek at it on the opening episode of the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which will be aired on June 21.

Discussing Aamir's love life, Kapil tells Salman on the show: 'Woh ruk nahi rahe hain, aap kar hi nahi rahe hain.'

Salman replies, 'Aamir ki baat hi kuchh aur hai. He's a perfectionist. Jab tak woh marriage ko ek dum perfect nahi kar lega...'

Aamir's daughter Ira Khan with her husband Nupur Shikare.

Nephew Imran Khan with Lekha Washington.

Vicky Kaushal.

With the evergreen Rekha.

Ashutosh Gowarikar with Aamir's BFFs, the twins Amin and Karim Hajee. Amin played the mute Bagha in Lagaan.

Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia.

Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar.

Shabana Azmi with Javed Akhtar.

Shabana Azmi's brother Baba Azmi, Tanvi Azmi and son Viraj Vishwakarma. Baba collaborated with Aamir as a cinematographer on Dil, Ishq and Akele Hum Akele Tum.

Kiku Sharda with wife Priyanka.

Poonam Sinha with son Luv Sinha.

Indra Kumar, seen here with son Aman and Milap Zaveri, directed Aamir's hits, Dil and Ishq.

3 Idiots and PK Director Rajkumar Hirani with wife Manjeet and son Vir.

Ghajini Producer Madhu Mantena with wife Ira Trivedi.

Mini Mathur with Kabir Khan.

3 Idiots and PK Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra with wife Anupama Chopra.

Aparshakti Khurana made his debut in Aamir's Dangal.

Tiger Shroff.

Ali Fazal and Jaideep Alhawat.

Jeetendra with son Tusshar Kapoor.

Rajkumar Santoshi will direct Aamir's next film Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol. He arrives with wife Manila and daughter Tanisha.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff