What Are Kriti-Pulkit Celebrating?!

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar hosted a success party for Fukrey 3 in Mumbai.

While the cast arrived, Pankaj Tripathi missed out, as he was at the National Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Pulkit Samrat, who has been a part of all three Fukrey films, adds bling to the celebrations.

Girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda is around to cheer him.

Make a cute couple, don't they?

Varun Sharma's Choochaa is perhaps the most popular character in the Fukrey movies.

Manjot Singh.

Choreographer Bosco Martis.

Producer Ritiesh Sidhwani.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar