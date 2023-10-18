News
What Are Kriti-Pulkit Celebrating?!

What Are Kriti-Pulkit Celebrating?!

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 18, 2023 15:03 IST
Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar hosted a success party for Fukrey 3 in Mumbai.

While the cast arrived, Pankaj Tripathi missed out, as he was at the National Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Pulkit Samrat, who has been a part of all three Fukrey films, adds bling to the celebrations.

 

Girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda is around to cheer him.

 

Make a cute couple, don't they?

 

Varun Sharma's Choochaa is perhaps the most popular character in the Fukrey movies.

 

Manjot Singh.

 

Choreographer Bosco Martis.

 

Producer Ritiesh Sidhwani.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

