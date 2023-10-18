What Are Kriti-Pulkit Celebrating?!

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar hosted a success party for Fukrey 3 in Mumbai.
While the cast arrived, Pankaj Tripathi missed out, as he was at the National Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
Pulkit Samrat, who has been a part of all three Fukrey films, adds bling to the celebrations.
Girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda is around to cheer him.
Make a cute couple, don't they?
Varun Sharma's Choochaa is perhaps the most popular character in the Fukrey movies.
Manjot Singh.
Choreographer Bosco Martis.
Producer Ritiesh Sidhwani.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar