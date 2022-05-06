News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What are Kangana-Arjun talking about?

What are Kangana-Arjun talking about?

By Rediff Movies
May 06, 2022 15:39 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars.

 

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal take the promotions for their film Dhaakad to Jaipur.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Dhaakad Producer Deepak Mukut joins Kangana and Arjun at the film's promotions.
Dhaakad releases on May 20.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor at the screening of their film Thar, which streams on Netflix from Friday, May 6.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Good thinking Janhvi Kapoor to carry your spare shoes along!
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor at a clinic in Bandra, north west Mumbai.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh finds a reflection to test her pout.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Abhay Deol meets up with cousin Bobby Deol over dinner.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Abhay is busy promoting his film Jungle Cry with Emily Shah.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Did Nikki Tamboli visit a restaurant right after gym class?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu step out for lunch with the gorgeous Kritika Kamra.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Gaurav Kapoor joins Soha, Kritika and Kunal.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Like Urvashi Rautela's airport fashion?

 

 

 
