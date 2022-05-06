A R Rahman's Daughter Gets Married

IMAGE: Seated: Khatija Rahman and Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. Standing: Rahima Rahman, Saira Banu Rahman, A R Rahman and Ameen Rahman. Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram

A R Rahman's eldest daughter and musician Khatija Rahman wed sound engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on Thursday, May 5.

The maestro shared a picture of the newlyweds along with his wife Saira Banu, and their children, Ameen and Rahima, and wrote, 'May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan.'

The couple got engaged last December.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khatija Rahman/Instagram

Khatija shared another wedding picture, this time clicked by her father, and wrote, 'The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan.'

Riyasdeen had collaborated with Rahman for the Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone-starrer Tamasha.

Khatija made her debut as a singer with Rajinikanth's Enthiran; she sang the song Puthiya Manidha in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. She was 14.

Recently, she sang Rock A Bye Baby for the Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi, which was composed by her father.