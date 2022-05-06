News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » A R Rahman's Daughter Gets Married

A R Rahman's Daughter Gets Married

By Rediff Movies
May 06, 2022 10:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Seated: Khatija Rahman and Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. Standing: Rahima Rahman, Saira Banu Rahman, A R Rahman and Ameen Rahman. Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram

A R Rahman's eldest daughter and musician Khatija Rahman wed sound engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on Thursday, May 5.

The maestro shared a picture of the newlyweds along with his wife Saira Banu, and their children, Ameen and Rahima, and wrote, 'May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan.'

The couple got engaged last December.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khatija Rahman/Instagram

Khatija shared another wedding picture, this time clicked by her father, and wrote, 'The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan.'

Riyasdeen had collaborated with Rahman for the Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone-starrer Tamasha.

Khatija made her debut as a singer with Rajinikanth's Enthiran; she sang the song Puthiya Manidha in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. She was 14.

Recently, she sang Rock A Bye Baby for the Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi, which was composed by her father.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
TOURING Rajasthan Through Bollywood's Eyes
TOURING Rajasthan Through Bollywood's Eyes
What is Ajay Telling Akshay?
What is Ajay Telling Akshay?
Jacqueline Parties with Salman
Jacqueline Parties with Salman
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga

More like this

Rahman: I was forced to become a musician

Rahman: I was forced to become a musician

Deepika-Ranveer At Salman's Eid Party

Deepika-Ranveer At Salman's Eid Party

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances