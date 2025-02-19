HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Went To Kumbh With Excitement'

'Went To Kumbh With Excitement'

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 19, 2025 12:53 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

After Vijay Deverakonda, Nimrat Kaur visits the Maha Kumbh Mela and takes a dip in the Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj.

'Words fail me to describe this experience... as I assimilate what I have been so blessed to participate in,' she posts.

'Having grown up in a Sikh family, the significance of the Kumbh Mela snan is a fairly new concept.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

'The unparalleled historic event of the Mahakumbh actually made me deep dive into the mythology and history of this mesmerising festival,' she adds, posting pictures from her visit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

'One that this year celebrated the coming together of an ocean of humanity, the largest ever our mortal eyes will witness.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

'I am in immeasurable awe of the sheer faith and devotion that has fuelled people of all ages and backgrounds to take momentous journeys and efforts just to set foot here.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

'Deeply grateful for all the tireless efforts being put in by the police and local administrations to manage this mammoth event.'

'Running on probably 2-3 hours of sleep for a long time now and constantly dealing with the ever changing dynamics and demands with epic proportions, it takes super human capacities to make anything happen at this point.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

'My salutations especially the brilliant Ganga Task Force for their relentless efforts in making my experience thoroughly flawless and doing it all with smiles on their faces.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

'Went in with equal amounts of nervousness, excitement, anticipation and curiosity. Have come back with a renewed sense of awe, inspiration and pride for our unparalleled culture, history and that which binds us all in this mortal journey, faith.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat takes a moments to meditate as well.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

