Vijay Deverakonda At Maha Kumbh Mela

February 18, 2025 05:49 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda joins the long list of film folk, who headed to the Maha Kumbh Mela to take a dip in the holy water.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

Vijay is joined by his mother Madhavi Deverakonda.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

Sharing pictures, Vijay writes, 'The 2025 Kumbhmela - A journey to connect, pay respect to our epic origins and roots. Making memories With my Indian boys. Saying Prayers with mummy dearest. A trip to Kasi with this darling gang.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

Vijay, seen here with family and friends, will be seen next in Gowtam Tinnanuri's action-packed film Kingdom, which is scheduled to release this summer.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

