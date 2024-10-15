News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Welcome To Mumbai's Sridevi Chowk

Welcome To Mumbai's Sridevi Chowk

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 15, 2024 11:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After finding a way into the movies and into our hearts, Sridevi has found a place on Mumbai's streets as well.

A chowk named after her finds place of pride near her home in Andheri, a north west suburb of the city.

Welcome to Mumbai's Sridevi Chowk.

 

The chowk arrives six years after the movie legend's demise.

Sridevi used to live in the building visible on the left.

 

The chowk was inaugurated over the weekend by Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and their daughter Khushi.

Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher and Poonam Dhillon also attended the event.

 

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
The Only Time Sridevi Praised Herself
The Only Time Sridevi Praised Herself
How Did Sridevi Die? Boney Kapoor Answers
How Did Sridevi Die? Boney Kapoor Answers
The Changing Faces Of Sridevi
The Changing Faces Of Sridevi
Recipe: Kasuri Methi Palak Paneer
Recipe: Kasuri Methi Palak Paneer
'India-Canada ties reminiscent of India-Pak relations'
'India-Canada ties reminiscent of India-Pak relations'
Nehra in hot water over illegal constructions in Goa
Nehra in hot water over illegal constructions in Goa
Aditi's Twinning... No, It's Not With Siddharth
Aditi's Twinning... No, It's Not With Siddharth

More like this

Did Mithun Marry Sridevi?

Did Mithun Marry Sridevi?

10 BEST Ways To Remember Sridevi

10 BEST Ways To Remember Sridevi

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances