After finding a way into the movies and into our hearts, Sridevi has found a place on Mumbai's streets as well.

A chowk named after her finds place of pride near her home in Andheri, a north west suburb of the city.

Welcome to Mumbai's Sridevi Chowk.

The chowk arrives six years after the movie legend's demise.

Sridevi used to live in the building visible on the left.

The chowk was inaugurated over the weekend by Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and their daughter Khushi.

Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher and Poonam Dhillon also attended the event.

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com