Wear Your Stripes Like Deepika

Stripes are the all-rounder of prints.
Whether looking for a dash of fun or edge on chic casuals or sharp formals, it's one trend that refuses to go out of style.
If anything, it's all the rage this season.
Sukanya Verma shows you how to wear your stripes like Bollywood's glossiest fashionistas.
Katrina Kaif
Silky, slinky, sexy, Kats works the hell out of her stripy shirt dress.
Rakul Singh
The Cuttputlli actor looks like she means business in her striking zebra inspired power suit.
Deepika Padukone
Earlier this year, Deepika took Cannes by storm in one sartorial delight after another. Her glittery take in a striped sari by Sabyasachi is still fresh in our mind.
Karishma Tanna
Doesn't the Bigg Boss 8 runner-up look brunch-ready in her striped red and white asymmetrical dress?
Sayani Gupta
Sayani is a picture of class and comfort in her pretty monochrome.
Mouni Roy
Polka dot bikinis of the world, brace yourself for some serious competition in Mouni's colourful stripy design as she chills by the pool.
Alia Bhatt
Alia is happy to pair her black and white striped dress with her better half's blazer.
Tara Sutaria
Tara cuts a sassy figure in her structured, stripy, navy suit.
Shraddha Kapoor
What's not to like about the bright hues and cheerful vibes of Shraddha's striped sari?
Mithila Palkar
A simple striped linen shirt and blue denims is all Mithila needs to highlight the beauty of little things in fashion.
Madhuri Dixit Nene
The movie legend continues to dazzle us behind-the-scenes with her stylish appearances. This time in a striped indigo sari.
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi channels her spirit animal in an elaborate black and white lehenga.
Karisma Kapoor
Begin your mornings on a blissful note by slipping into something as cheery and comfy as Lolo's bubblegum pink stripes.
Anushka Sharma
Three cheers to Anushka for giving us a heads up on 2022's coolest fashion trends.
Masaba Gupta
The hippest designer in town has the last word: striped, sealed and delivered.