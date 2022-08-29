Wear Your Stripes Like Deepika

Stripes are the all-rounder of prints.

Whether looking for a dash of fun or edge on chic casuals or sharp formals, it's one trend that refuses to go out of style.

If anything, it's all the rage this season.

Sukanya Verma shows you how to wear your stripes like Bollywood's glossiest fashionistas.

Katrina Kaif

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Silky, slinky, sexy, Kats works the hell out of her stripy shirt dress.

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

The Cuttputlli actor looks like she means business in her striking zebra inspired power suit.

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Earlier this year, Deepika took Cannes by storm in one sartorial delight after another. Her glittery take in a striped sari by Sabyasachi is still fresh in our mind.

Karishma Tanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Doesn't the Bigg Boss 8 runner-up look brunch-ready in her striped red and white asymmetrical dress?

Sayani Gupta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani is a picture of class and comfort in her pretty monochrome.

Mouni Roy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Polka dot bikinis of the world, brace yourself for some serious competition in Mouni's colourful stripy design as she chills by the pool.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia is happy to pair her black and white striped dress with her better half's blazer.

Tara Sutaria

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara cuts a sassy figure in her structured, stripy, navy suit.

Shraddha Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

What's not to like about the bright hues and cheerful vibes of Shraddha's striped sari?

Mithila Palkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

A simple striped linen shirt and blue denims is all Mithila needs to highlight the beauty of little things in fashion.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram

The movie legend continues to dazzle us behind-the-scenes with her stylish appearances. This time in a striped indigo sari.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi channels her spirit animal in an elaborate black and white lehenga.

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Begin your mornings on a blissful note by slipping into something as cheery and comfy as Lolo's bubblegum pink stripes.

Anushka Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Three cheers to Anushka for giving us a heads up on 2022's coolest fashion trends.

Masaba Gupta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

The hippest designer in town has the last word: striped, sealed and delivered.