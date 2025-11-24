'We Thought Dharmendra Would Recover'

'Just the other day, he was smiling when my wife and I visited him at his residence.'

IMAGE: Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha and Kapil Sharma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shatrughan Sinha/Instagram

"Dharmendra was the handsomest man on this earth. We were like the Beauty and the Beast when we walked in together," Shatrughan Sinha says of his friend Dharmendra, who passed into the ages on November 24.

"Just the other day, he was smiling when my wife and I visited him at his residence. He looked so handsome and radiant even when ill. We thought he would recover. Maybe it was wishful thinking. We don't really want to think that the ones we love will go away."

Shatruji's heart reaches out to the family.

"I was equally close to Hema Malini. I dread to think what she is going through. She loved only one man all her life. I don't have the heart to call."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff