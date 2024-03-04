We Love Deepika's RED HOT Look!

Bollywood's ladies made FABULOUS fashion choices in February, while attending various events and weddings.
Namrata Thakker takes the focus out of this glamorous weekend for a moment to look at the other smart fashion choices our celebs have been making.
Okay, so we just can't get over *that glamorous weekend*, where celebs from all over the world got together for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations.
Deepika Padukone looked so beautiful in her elegant red sari that even Ranveer Singh couldn't contain himself, as he commented: 'Raha na main phir apne jaisa.'
Kangana Ranaut wins February over in her royal blue and golden sari with a matching blouse.
Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a chic powder blue maxi dress paired with a matching blazer jacket featuring a dramatic twist as she attends an event in Qatar.
Smoking HAWT is all we can say about Janhvi Kapoor in this gorgeous red satin body-hugging gown.
Disha Patani raises the temperature in a sexy shimmery red co-ord set teamed with a delicate pair of stilettos.
Raashi Khanna attends a family wedding in a beautiful purple kurta sharara set paired with an organza dupatta featuring antique gold dori and aari embroidery.
Neha Dhupia's colourful outfit is the perfect blend of quirky meets style.
Manushi Chhillar looks breathtakingly beautiful in her velvet outfit as she enjoys a shikara ride on the Dal Lake.
Sonali Bendre makes a style statement in a Ritu Kumar ensemble as she steps out for an awards night.
Karishma Tanna's cool strapless denim jumpsuit is a summer staple, don't you agree?