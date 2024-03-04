News
We Love Deepika's RED HOT Look!

We Love Deepika's RED HOT Look!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
March 04, 2024 10:43 IST
Bollywood's ladies made FABULOUS fashion choices in February, while attending various events and weddings.

Namrata Thakker takes the focus out of this glamorous weekend for a moment to look at the other smart fashion choices our celebs have been making.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Okay, so we just can't get over *that glamorous weekend*, where celebs from all over the world got together for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations.

Deepika Padukone looked so beautiful in her elegant red sari that even Ranveer Singh couldn't contain himself, as he commented: 'Raha na main phir apne jaisa.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut wins February over in her royal blue and golden sari with a matching blouse.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a chic powder blue maxi dress paired with a matching blazer jacket featuring a dramatic twist as she attends an event in Qatar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Smoking HAWT is all we can say about Janhvi Kapoor in this gorgeous red satin body-hugging gown.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani raises the temperature in a sexy shimmery red co-ord set teamed with a delicate pair of stilettos.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

Raashi Khanna attends a family wedding in a beautiful purple kurta sharara set paired with an organza dupatta featuring antique gold dori and aari embroidery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia's colourful outfit is the perfect blend of quirky meets style.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar looks breathtakingly beautiful in her velvet outfit as she enjoys a shikara ride on the Dal Lake.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre makes a style statement in a Ritu Kumar ensemble as she steps out for an awards night.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna's cool strapless denim jumpsuit is a summer staple, don't you agree?

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
