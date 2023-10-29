News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Friends' star Matthew Perry found dead at his home

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 29, 2023 09:49 IST
Actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends sitcom, has died. He was 54.

Matthew Perry was found dead on Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told the LA Times.

Authorities found him unresponsive around 4 pm, and there were no signs of foul play or drugs on the scene.

Matthey Perry became a household name with his role as Chandler Bing in the infamous American show Friends , which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

He received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom.

 

Along with Friends , Matthew Perry appeared in other television series such as Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Go On and The Odd Couple.

He scored two Emmy nominations in 2003 and 2004 for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role as Joe Quincy in The West Wing.

Prior to gaining stardom with Friends alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry also appeared on Who's the Boss?, Beverly Hill, 90210, Home Free.

However, it's his role of Chandler Bing that made him extremely popular.

Friends, a show about six pals living in New York in their 20s and 30s, became one of the most popular TV shows of all time. An average of 25 million people tuned into each new episode, and the series finale drew 52.5 Americans, making it the fifth highest-viewed series finale ever and the most-watched TV episode of the 2000s.

Matthew Perry's Chandler was the snarky, self-deprecating friend of the group, but his sarcasm hid a deeper insecurity and awkwardness that was played for some of the show's biggest laughs.

The news of Matthew Perry's demise has left fans in utter shock.

