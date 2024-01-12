Sanjay Dutt Prays In Gaya

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sanjay Dutt performed the pind daan at the Vishnupad temple in Gaya, Bihar, on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Sanju prayed for the peace of the souls of his departed parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis.

Watch Sanjay Dutt perform the ritual

Pind daan is a Hindu ritual that involves paying homage to the deceased.

It is performed by relatives of the deceased at three holy sites in Gaya: The Phalgu river, the Vishnupad temple and the Akshay Vat tree.

The ritual can take about two hours and can be completed in one day.

After performing the rituals, Sanju met fans who were stationed outside the temple.

On the work front, Sanju will be seen next in the sci-fi horror comedy film The Virgin Tree, which also features Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari.

He also has Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani in his kitty.