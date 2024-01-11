What's On Pooja Hegde's Mind?

Tara enjoys a candle light dinner... Vijay prays for new beginnings... Mahesh Babu promotes his film...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde visits her hometown, Mangaluru, and surrounds herself with coconut trees.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

'Candle light and conversation at my favourite spot!' says Tara Sutaria from Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

Vijay Varma, who will start shooting for Manish Malhotra's Ul Jalool Ishq, at the Golden Temple and writes, 'New beginnings need a lot of blessings. Our story brought us to Amritsar and gave us the opportunity to bow down at the majestic Golden Temple 2024 started with a prayer, love and poetry for us.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan celebrate their 50th birthdays together, with their respective partners, Shibani Dandekar and Saba Azad.

Shibani writes, '@sabazad, me and some fun filled London nights with these boys in the final days of their forties! Happy birthday @hrithikroshan you sweet loving soul! Hope this year brings you adventure, more love, success and all the other good stuff that you so deserve! Lots of love always @faroutakhtar'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Mahesh Babu, who awaits the release of his film Guntur Kaaram on January 12, writes, 'Thank you, Guntur! Celebrating the film in my hometown surrounded by so much love, is a timeless memory that I will hold close to my heart. Love you all, my superfans and I look forward to seeing you again...very soon!! Sankranthi begins now!! A special mention to the Guntur police for all their support and assistance throughout the event.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah takes her first flight of the year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar are holidaying in Tanzania.

Milind writes, 'The Serengeti One of the most magical places on earth over 14,000 sq km of of amazing wilderness, simply breathtaking !!! Every time I visit, it is the same wonder and the its the only time I can willingly drive around in a vehicle for 12hrs @ankita_earthy and I had an incredible time btw all pics/videos shot on Android heh heh'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra makes memories in Rajasthan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

Harshvardhane Rane lists his goals for the first quarter of 2024:

1. Finish assignments for my 1st year.

2. Spot a Snow Leopard.

3. Finish dubbing and watch #DANGE in theatre.

4. Start next film prep.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

Pranitha Subhash enjoys, 'Sunsets and night walks in Istanbul.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samir Soni/Instagram

Samir Soni, wife Neelam and daughter Ahana at the Wagah border.