Kamal Haasan, Gautami Hit Poll Trail

Movie stars Kamal Haasan and Gautami campaign for candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Tamil Nadu, which goes to the polls on Friday, April 19, 2024.

IMAGE: Movie superstar and Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan addresses a roadshow in support of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi candidate Thirumaavalavan Thol in the Chidambaram constituency. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan addresses the roadshow.

IMAGE: A view of the crowds at Kamal Haasan's roadshow.

IMAGE: Actress and AIADMK leader Gautami at a roadshow at Mylapore in Chennai in support of party candidate Dr J Jayavardhan in the South Chennai Lok Sabha constituency.

IMAGE: Gautami flashes the victory sign.

IMAGE: Gautami addresses the roadshow.

