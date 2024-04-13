News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kamal Haasan, Gautami Hit Poll Trail

Kamal Haasan, Gautami Hit Poll Trail

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 13, 2024 11:27 IST
Movie stars Kamal Haasan and Gautami campaign for candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Tamil Nadu, which goes to the polls on Friday, April 19, 2024.

 

IMAGE: Movie superstar and Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan addresses a roadshow in support of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi candidate Thirumaavalavan Thol in the Chidambaram constituency. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kamal Haasan addresses the roadshow.

 

IMAGE: A view of the crowds at Kamal Haasan's roadshow.

 

IMAGE: Actress and AIADMK leader Gautami at a roadshow at Mylapore in Chennai in support of party candidate Dr J Jayavardhan in the South Chennai Lok Sabha constituency.

 

IMAGE: Gautami flashes the victory sign.

 

IMAGE: Gautami addresses the roadshow.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

