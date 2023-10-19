Mumbai Celebrates Vijay's Leo

Fans came out in big numbers in Mumbai to celebrate the release of Thalapathy Vijay's new film, Leo, on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

The 7 am show at the MovieMax theatre in Sion, north central Mumbai, saw a frenzy as fans danced, burst firecrackers and played drums.

Satish Bodas/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring us all the action.

Welcome to the Mumbai celebration of Vijay's Leo release.

While this is a common sight at Rajinikanth's movie releases in Mumbai, Vijay's fans in the city seem to want the same for him. They have a lot more in common.

Watch the fans celebrate here!

Fans wear Vijay on their chests and break into a dance.

Everyone has a ticket in hand!

Yes, even the girls!

Fans carry out pal abhishekam on a giant Leo poster. They also broke coconuts.

Even as early as 7 am, Leo gets a full house.

Looks like yet another blockbuster for Vijay!

The Twitter reviews are already out, with fans calling it Vijay's best performance till date.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. The film marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster Master.